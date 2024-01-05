Open Extended Reactions

Sidney Crosby has been named an NHL All-Star for the 10th time, as the league unveiled its initial rosters Thursday night for the event next month in Toronto.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was one of the first 32 All-Stars chosen by the league's hockey operations department. One player from each team is picked, with others added by fan vote later.

Tom Wilson from the rival Washington Capitals, a Toronto native, was also picked and is an All-Star for a second time. The Capitals had Wilson's dad, Keven, deliver the news by video to him in front of his teammates.

"We will all be there to cheer to you on," Wilson's dad said. "And your 95-year-old Grampie will be so pumped when he hears the news."

Reigning MVP Connor McDavid is Edmonton's representative, and league-leading scorer Nikita Kucherov was picked from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Chicago rookie of the year front-runner Connor Bedard, Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon and defending champion Vegas center Jack Eichel are were also chosen.

Auston Matthews, the first player to 30 goals this season, is the first Maple Leafs player picked, though he'll almost certainly not be the home team's only representative. William Nylander is Toronto's leading scorer with 51 points.

Brady Tkachuk was picked from the Ottawa Senators.

"I'm excited, especially being in Toronto where I'm going to be the enemy," Tkachuk told reporters in Seattle. "I'm definitely going to take advantage of that opportunity."

All-Star weekend takes place Feb. 1-3. This year the popular player draft is back with celebrity captains being paired with NHL All-Stars to chose the four teams for the 3-on-3 tournament.

Fan voting will determine the final eight skaters and four goalies.

INITIAL NHL ALL-STARS

Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg), Jake Oettinger (Dallas), Igor Shesterkin (N.Y. Rangers), Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

Defenseman: Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver)

Forwards: Sebastian Aho (Carolina), Mathew Barzal (N.Y. Islanders), Connor Bedard (Chicago), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Alex DeBrincat (Detroit), Jack Eichel (Vegas), Filip Forsberg (Nashville), Tomas Hertl (San Jose), Jack Hughes (New Jersey), Boone Jenner (Columbus), Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), Clayton Keller (Arizona), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia), Elias Lindholm (Calgary), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), Connor McDavid (Edmonton), Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), Auston Matthews (Toronto), David Pastrnak (Boston), Sam Reinhart (Florida), Nick Suzuki (Montreal), Robert Thomas (St. Louis), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), Frank Vatrano (Anaheim)