The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend took place on Feb. 1-3, hosted by the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

The All-Star draft is returning, and will take place Thursday, Feb. 1. The All-Star skills competition will have a revamped format, and will take place on Friday, Feb. 2. The All-Star Game will finish off the festivities on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The initial list of 32 All-Stars (one per team) is being revealed on Thursday, Jan. 4. An additional 12 players (eight skaters and four goalies) will be voted in by fans at NHL.com/vote, via X (formerly Twitter) and on the NHL app.

Note: Stats are through the games of Jan. 3.

2024 All-Stars

Note: Players are listed by team in conference, alphabetically. The actual All-Star teams will be determined by a draft on Feb. 1.

Eastern Conference

Age: 27

GP: 36 | G: 22 | A: 28

Age: 23

GP: 37 | G: 10 | A: 19

Age: 26

GP: 35 | G: 15 | A: 28

Age: 30

GP: 29 | G: 13 | A: 5

Age: 26

GP: 38 | G: 17 | A: 21

Age: 28

GP: 37 | G: 24 | A: 21

Age: 24

GP: 37 | G: 12 | A: 22

Age: 22

GP: 31 | G: 15 | A: 30

Age: 26

GP: 36 | G: 10 | A: 27

Age: 28

Rec: 15-8-0 | GAA: 2.83 | SV%: .906

Age: 24

GP: 33 | G: 16 | A: 11

Age: 26

GP: 37 | G: 18 | A: 15

Age: 36

GP: 36 | G: 21 | A: 17

Age: 30

GP: 38 | G: 27 | A: 36

Age: 26

GP: 35 | G: 30 | A: 15

Age: 29

GP: 36 | G: 11 | A: 8

Western Conference

Age: 29

GP: 37 | G: 18 | A: 9

Age: 25

GP: 36 | G: 13 | A: 18

Age: 29

GP: 37 | G: 8 | A: 16

Age: 18

GP: 37 | G: 15 | A: 18

Age: 28

GP: 38 | G: 20 | A: 41

Age: 25

Rec: 11-7-2 | GAA: 2.93 | SV%: .901

Age: 26

GP: 33 | G: 14 | A: 39

Age: 36

Rec: 14-8-3 | GAA: 2.10 | SV%: .925

Age: 26

GP: 34 | G: 13 | A: 21

Age: 29

GP: 38 | G: 18 | A: 24

Age: 30

GP: 37 | G: 13 | A: 15

Age: 24

GP: 36 | G: 15 | A: 24

Age: 28

GP: 38 | G: 11 | A: 18

Age: 24

GP: 37 | G: 10 | A: 36

Age: 27

GP: 38 | G: 16 | A: 24

Age: 30

Rec: 18-6-3 | GAA: 2.33 | SV%: .920

Details on the skills competition

Unlike in years past, where every All-Star would compete in at least one event, the new format will see just 12 All-Stars duking it out in a series of eight events, with points earned for placement in each. The player who has the most points at the end will receive $1 million.

The first eight players to compete will be identified by the NHL's hockey ops department and the NHLPA; fans will vote in the final four (only All-Stars are eligible to be voted in).

The events for the 2024 All-Star skills competition are:

Fastest skater

Hardest shot

Stickhandling

One-timers

Passing challenge

Accuracy shooting

The NHL shootout (top eight)

The NHL obstacle course (top six)

Each player will choose four of the first six events in which to compete; the lowest scoring players after the first six events will be eliminated. For the shootout, the remaining eight players get to select which goalie they will shoot against. The top six scores after that event move on to the final stage, the obstacle course, where point totals are doubled.