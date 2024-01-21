Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood has been suspended three games by the NHL for goalie interference.

Lockwood was punished by the league late Saturday night for hitting Marc-Andre Fleury after the Minnesota Wild goaltender went behind the net to play a puck early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss Friday. The NHL said Lockwood made "high, forceful contact with [Fleury's] head."

Lockwood was assessed a minor penalty for goalie interference. He also received two minutes for roughing following a scrum with Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian.

Shortly after Lockwood returned to the ice following the penalty, he was injured in a fight with Wild forward Brandon Duhaime and did not return to the game.

Fleury, 39, exited the game midway into the second period with an upper-body injury.

Lockwood, 25, has one assist and 14 penalty minutes in 23 games this season. He has two assists in 51 career games with the Vancouver Canucks (2020-23) and Panthers.