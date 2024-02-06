Source: Hawks to host Winter Classic at Wrigley

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

Their opponents will be the St. Louis Blues.

The NHL previously held the second Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in 2009, featuring the Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings. This marks the second time in three seasons that the NHL is revisiting a venue for the Classic, having held an outdoor game at Fenway Park in 2010 and 2023.

NHL chief creative officer Steve Mayer, largely credited with the current look of the league's outdoor games, was not with the NHL for their first visits to Fenway or Wrigley.

This will mark the fourth Winter Classic and seventh appearance in an outdoor game for the Blackhawks, the most for any NHL team. Chicago last appeared in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium against the Boston Bruins. It was widely anticipated that the Blackhawks would again take part in an NHL outdoor game after drafting rookie sensation Connor Bedard last summer.

The Blues last appeared in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field against the host Minnesota Wild.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the matchup at Wrigley Field.