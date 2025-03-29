Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks added two of their top prospects on Saturday, agreeing to entry-level contracts with forward Oliver Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel.

Moore and Rinzel played for the University of Minnesota this season. The Gophers lost to UMass in overtime in the NCAA tournament Thursday night.

The contracts for Moore and Rinzel run through the 2026-27 season with a $950,000 salary cap hit for each deal. They are expected to play in their first NHL game Sunday at home against Utah.

"I think we were in the same boat. It's just an emotional time, leaving those guys in college, some of your best friends," Moore said. "But I think both of us wanted to take the next step and be here and we're going to look back at it with no regrets."

Moore and Rinzel are part of a rich development system for Chicago that it hopes can help lead the team out of a painful rebuilding process. The last-place Blackhawks also could add forward Ryan Greene, a second-round pick in 2022, to their roster when Boston University's season is over.

Moore, 20, was selected by Chicago with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NHL draft. Rinzel, 20, was a first-round pick in 2022.

The speedy Moore had 12 goals and 21 assists in 38 games during his sophomore season with Minnesota. The Mounds View, Minnesota, native finished with 21 goals and 45 assists in 76 games at the school.

Moore also helped the U.S. win consecutive gold medals at the world junior championship.

Rinzel, another Minnesota native, had 10 goals and 21 assists in 39 games for the Gophers this season. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Rinzel played on the 2024 U.S. team that won the junior tournament.

"I felt like it would be good to kind of take that next step and kind of live out my dream," Rinzel said. "To be able to make that jump and fortunate enough to be here, kind of just test myself a little bit. It was my dream. It's every kid's dream. So I think when the opportunity comes in front of you it's hard to say no."