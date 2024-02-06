Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets activated forward Mark Scheifele from injured reserve prior to Tuesday's game against the host Pittsburgh Penguins.

Scheifele has been sidelined six games due to a lower-body injury. The Jets placed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers.

Scheifele, 30, has totaled 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games in 2023-24.

He has recorded 686 points (286 goals, 400 assists) in 764 games since being selected by the Jets with the seventh overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 25, had five points (two goals, three assists) in 26 games this season.