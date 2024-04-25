Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe sounds off on the officiating against Brad Marchand after his team's Game 3 loss to the Bruins. (0:29)

TORONTO -- Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery thinks goaltender Jeremy Swayman's dominance against the Toronto Maple Leafs -- before and during their current first-round Stanley Cup playoff series -- has started to rattle some players.

Montgomery made that suggestion in reference to an incident late in Boston's 4-2 victory over the Leafs in Game 3 on Wednesday, when Toronto forward Max Domi appeared to seek out Swayman -- owner of a 5-0-0 record versus the Leafs this season -- during a TV timeout.

"Normally, I don't think that [a goalie has one team's number]," Montgomery said Thursday. "But when Domi goes off the bench and bumps [Swayman] on purpose, makes me think that maybe he's in their head a little bit."

Boston forward Trent Frederic -- who got the Bruins on the board with a first-period goal in Game 3 -- saw the interaction between Domi and Swayman, too. He agreed with Montgomery it might have revealed some mounting exasperation from the Leafs over Swayman's recent success.

"Maybe Sway is getting in their head; he's making a lot of saves," Frederic said. "So, bump our goalies. I don't know, didn't work [for them] last night."

That was ultimately true. Despite any on-ice antics, Swayman downed Toronto once again with a 28-save performance in Game 3 to give Boston a 2-1 series lead. Swayman previously made 35 stops in the Bruins' 5-1 victory in Game 1, and then was replaced by Linus Ullmark in Game 2 (a 3-2 Bruins loss).

Toronto had better results against Ullmark, but the Leafs still haven't managed more than three goals in a game so far this postseason. It's a troubling trend that pre-dates facing Swayman and the Bruins (Toronto's actually gone 10 consecutive playoff games scoring three or fewer goals) and those struggles have been magnified this time around by their lifeless power play (1-for-11) failing to fire in this series either.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe refuted the Bruins' narrative though that their goaltender was somehow throwing Toronto off its game. In Keefe's mind, the Domi bump was just part and parcel of this time of year.

"It's playoff hockey, and things are happening all over the ice," said Keefe. "With that logic [from Montgomery] you would say every time they bump into one of our guys maybe we're in their heads"

Keefe also said he sensed "zero frustration" from his team over the low scoring output. The Leafs have generated their chances against Boston, averaging the third-most shots on goal per game in the postseason (33), but they're also tied for the fewest goals per game (two).

Toronto's offensive prospects would be helped by the return of forward William Nylander. The Leafs' 40-goal scorer in the regular season has missed the first three games of their series due to an undisclosed injury. Keefe was asked again on Thursday about Nylander's mystery ailment and would not confirm reports that the winger is dealing with migraines. Keefe did say the extra day of rest before Game 4 on Saturday does benefit Nylander though, who's been classified as a game-time decision twice already in the playoffs.

"We've been working with Willy to give him the time that he needs to be ready to play," said Keefe. "And the medical team works with him on a daily basis to see where he's at and continue to assess that."

As for who Toronto can expect to see in Boston's crease for Game 4, that's another mind game of its own. The Bruins have religiously rotated Swayman and Ullmark for nearly 30 games, dating back to February. Swayman said after Wednesday's win that for him, "I don't want rest; I just want to keep playing."

The final decision will fall to Montgomery, who wasn't saying whether Boston would stick with Swayman.

"Both goalies have been so good for us," said Montgomery. "It's a hard decision."