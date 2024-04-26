Open Extended Reactions

William Nylander is closing in on his debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against Boston on Saturday.

The Leafs trail the Bruins 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Friday, the winger spoke with reporters for the first time since being sidelined with an undisclosed injury two weeks ago. The mystery ailment has held Nylander out of Toronto's lineup for the first three postseason tilts against Boston, and he has been diligently working to get back in.

Nylander was a full participant in the Leafs' practice on Friday, skating on a regular line with Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok and taking reps on Toronto's first power-play unit. Both are signs that Toronto is preparing to have Nylander for Saturday's game.

"We'll see," Nylander surmised of his potential availability. "I don't know [for sure]."

Coach Sheldon Keefe remained optimistic Nylander was finally ready to go after an engaging practice session.

"He looked great to me on the ice," said Keefe. "In terms of his status, we'll have to determine that [on Saturday]."

Details of Nylander's injury have been strictly guarded by the Leafs so far. Nylander followed suit when asked to confirm media reports he has been dealing with migraines.

"That's just personal, so I'm not going to get into that," he said.

Nylander wasn't worried either about stepping back into a series that's been in full swing for a week either, citing there was "nothing" difficult ahead for him in a potential return on Saturday.

"I've been skating and everything; I'm fine," said Nylander. "It is what it is. There's nothing to really stress about. You can't force yourself back into the game, so I'll be ready when I'm ready."

Toronto could use a boost like Nylander coming back heading into Game 4. He was a 40-goal scorer in the regular season with an impressive playoff résumé (having collected 40 points in 50 previous postseason outings). Adding an offensive weapon like that to the mix can help the Leafs solve their scoring issues. Toronto has managed six goals in the first three games against Boston, and their misfiring power play is 1-for-11.

Having Nylander as an option makes the Leafs immediately more dangerous at both 5-on-5 and special teams. That's paramount for Toronto's hopes of tying the series again before it goes back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Bruins have been changing things up in their crease throughout the playoffs to date, rotating between Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark as they did with good success in the regular season.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery wouldn't confirm his Game 4 goaltender after Swayman backstopped the Bruins to wins in Game 1 and Game 3, but there's a chance it'll be Linus Ullmark getting the call despite Boston falling in his last Game 2 start.

"We're following the plan we had in place," said Montgomery, while confirming the decision has already been made.