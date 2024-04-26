        <
        >

          NHL's draft lottery scheduled for May 7

          • Field Level Media
          Apr 26, 2024, 07:06 PM

          The 2024 NHL draft lottery will take place on May 7, the league announced Friday.

          The San Jose Sharks own the best odds to land the No. 1 pick with an 18.5% chance.

          The Sharks fired head coach David Quinn earlier this week after finishing an NHL-worst 19-54-9.

          Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, the Hobey Baker Award winner, is the projected No. 1 pick.

          The lottery will be held at NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.

          2024 NHL draft lottery, odds of landing No. 1 pick:

          San Jose Sharks, 18.5%

          Chicago Blackhawks, 13.5%

          Anaheim Ducks, 11.5%

          Columbus Blue Jackets, 9.5%

          Montreal Canadiens, 8.5%

          Utah, 7.5%

          Ottawa Senators, 6.5%

          Seattle Kraken, 6%

          Calgary Flames, 5%

          New Jersey Devils, 3.5%

          Buffalo Sabres, 3%

          Philadelphia Flyers, 2.5%

          Minnesota Wild, 2.0%

          Pittsburgh Penguins, 1.5%

          Detroit Red Wings, 0.5%

          St. Louis Blues, 0.5%