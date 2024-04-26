The 2024 NHL draft lottery will take place on May 7, the league announced Friday.
The San Jose Sharks own the best odds to land the No. 1 pick with an 18.5% chance.
The Sharks fired head coach David Quinn earlier this week after finishing an NHL-worst 19-54-9.
Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, the Hobey Baker Award winner, is the projected No. 1 pick.
The lottery will be held at NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.
2024 NHL draft lottery, odds of landing No. 1 pick:
San Jose Sharks, 18.5%
Chicago Blackhawks, 13.5%
Anaheim Ducks, 11.5%
Columbus Blue Jackets, 9.5%
Montreal Canadiens, 8.5%
Utah, 7.5%
Ottawa Senators, 6.5%
Seattle Kraken, 6%
Calgary Flames, 5%
New Jersey Devils, 3.5%
Buffalo Sabres, 3%
Philadelphia Flyers, 2.5%
Minnesota Wild, 2.0%
Pittsburgh Penguins, 1.5%
Detroit Red Wings, 0.5%
St. Louis Blues, 0.5%