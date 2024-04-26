Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NHL draft lottery will take place on May 7, the league announced Friday.

The San Jose Sharks own the best odds to land the No. 1 pick with an 18.5% chance.

The Sharks fired head coach David Quinn earlier this week after finishing an NHL-worst 19-54-9.

Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, the Hobey Baker Award winner, is the projected No. 1 pick.

The lottery will be held at NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.

2024 NHL draft lottery, odds of landing No. 1 pick:

San Jose Sharks, 18.5%

Chicago Blackhawks, 13.5%

Anaheim Ducks, 11.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets, 9.5%

Montreal Canadiens, 8.5%

Utah, 7.5%

Ottawa Senators, 6.5%

Seattle Kraken, 6%

Calgary Flames, 5%

New Jersey Devils, 3.5%

Buffalo Sabres, 3%

Philadelphia Flyers, 2.5%

Minnesota Wild, 2.0%

Pittsburgh Penguins, 1.5%

Detroit Red Wings, 0.5%

St. Louis Blues, 0.5%