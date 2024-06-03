        <
        >

          No. 1 draft picks in NHL history: Bedard, Ovechkin, more

          Connor Bedard was the No. 1 NHL draft pick with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 3, 2024, 08:18 PM

          The Montreal Canadiens made history on June 5, 1963, selecting Garry Monahan with the No. 1 overall pick in the first-ever NHL draft.

          Monahan scored 285 points (116 goals and 169 assists) over 12 seasons in the NHL, but only 14 of his 748 career games came in a Canadiens uniform. After spending just two seasons in Montreal, Monahan went on to play for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

          As Monahan shows, not every No. 1 overall NHL draft pick goes on to have a standout career with the team that selected them. In fact, of the 61 first overall picks in the history of the NHL draft, only 12 have won a Stanley Cup with their drafted club.

          Nathan MacKinnon is the last No. 1 overall pick to win the Stanley Cup with the team that drafted him. MacKinnon helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to the title in 2022 after the club selected him at No. 1 in the 2012 NHL draft.

          Here's a list of the No. 1 overall picks in the history of the NHL draft:

          2023: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

          2022: Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens

          2021: Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

          2020: Alexis Lafrenière, New York Rangers

          2019: Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

          2018: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

          2017: Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

          2016: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

          2015: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

          2014: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

          2013: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

          2012: Nail Yakupov, Edmonton Oilers

          2011: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers

          2010: Taylor Hall, Edmonton Oilers

          2009: John Tavares, New York Islanders

          2008: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

          2007: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

          2006: Erik Johnson, St. Louis Blues

          2005: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

          2004: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

          2003: Marc-André Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

          2002: Rick Nash, Columbus Blue Jackets

          2001: Ilya Kovalchuk, Atlanta Thrashers

          2000: Rick DiPietro, New York Islanders

          1999: Patrik Stefan, Atlanta Thrashers

          1998: Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning

          1997: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins

          1996: Chris Phillips, Ottawa Senators

          1995: Bryan Berard, Ottawa Senators

          1994: Ed Jovanovski, Florida Panthers

          1993: Alexandre Daigle, Ottawa Senators

          1992: Roman Hamrlik, Tampa Bay Lightning

          1991: Eric Lindros, Quebec Nordiques

          1990: Owen Nolan, Quebec Nordiques

          1989: Mats Sundin, Quebec Nordiques

          1988: Mike Modano, Minnesota North Stars

          1987: Pierre Turgeon, Buffalo Sabres

          1986: Joe Murphy, Detroit Red Wings

          1985: Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1984: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

          1983: Brian Lawton, Minnesota North Stars

          1982: Gord Kluzak, Boston Bruins

          1981: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets

          1980: Doug Wickenheiser, Montreal Canadiens

          1979: Rob Ramage, Colorado Rockies

          1978: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars

          1977: Dale McCourt, Detroit Red Wings

          1976: Rick Green, Washington Capitals

          1975: Mel Bridgman, Philadelphia Flyers

          1974: Greg Joly, Washington Capitals

          1973: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders

          1972: Billy Harris, New York Islanders

          1971: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

          1970: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres

          1969: Rejean Houle, Montreal Canadiens

          1968: Michel Plasse, Montreal Canadiens

          1967: Rick Pagnutti, Los Angeles Kings

          1966: Barry Gibbs, Boston Bruins

          1965: Andre Veilleux, New York Rangers

          1964: Claude Gauthier, Detroit Red Wings

          1963: Garry Monahan, Montreal Canadiens

