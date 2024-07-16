ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug is in danger of missing the entire 2024-25 NHL season after being diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle.

The team announced Tuesday that Krug will work to rehabilitate the injury without surgery over the next six to eight weeks before being re-evaluated. If an operation is needed, the 33-year-old would be out for the season.

Krug is considered out indefinitely.

The team says the diagnosis is a cumulative result of a bone fracture earlier in his career. Krug injured his left ankle in a preseason game in 2018 while playing for Boston.

Krug, who was with the Bruins when they lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Blues in seven games in 2019, signed a seven-year contract worth $45.5 million with St. Louis in 2020. The Livonia, Michigan, native has since put up 151 points in 262 regular-season and playoff games.