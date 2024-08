Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Matthew Phillips to a one-year deal on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Phillips, 26, was a sixth-round pick by Calgary in 2016 and split last season with Washington and Pittsburgh.

The Calgary native has recorded one goal and four assists in 34 career games with the Flames, Capitals and Penguins.

Phillips was an AHL All-Star in 2022-23 with 76 points (36 goals, 40 assists) in 66 games for the Calgary Wranglers.

