          Who are the current NHL team captains? 2023-24 season list

          Brad Marchand was named captain of the Boston Bruins prior to the start of the 2023-24 NHL season. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJan 23, 2024, 03:25 PM

          Prior to the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, five teams named players to take over as captain.

          The process to pick a captain can vary by team, and there are currently five clubs that do not have a captain.

          The shortest tenured captain is Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (Sept. 27, 2023), while the longest tenured is Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (May 31, 2007).

          Here is the list of each team's current captain:

          Anaheim Ducks: no captain
          Arizona Coyotes: no captain
          Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand
          Buffalo Sabres: Kyle Okposo
          Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund
          Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
          Chicago Blackhawks: no captain
          Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog
          Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner
          Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn
          Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
          Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid
          Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
          Los Angeles Kings: Anze Kopitar
          Minnesota Wild: Jared Spurgeon
          Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
          Nashville Predators: Roman Josi
          New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier
          New York Islanders: Anders Lee
          New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba
          Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
          Philadelphia Flyers: no captain
          Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby
          San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture
          Seattle Kraken: no captain
          St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn
          Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos
          Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares
          Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
          Vegas Golden Knights: Mark Stone
          Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin
          Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry