Prior to the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, five teams named players to take over as captain.
The process to pick a captain can vary by team, and there are currently five clubs that do not have a captain.
The shortest tenured captain is Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (Sept. 27, 2023), while the longest tenured is Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (May 31, 2007).
Here is the list of each team's current captain:
Anaheim Ducks: no captain
Arizona Coyotes: no captain
Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand
Buffalo Sabres: Kyle Okposo
Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund
Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks: no captain
Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog
Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner
Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Los Angeles Kings: Anze Kopitar
Minnesota Wild: Jared Spurgeon
Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators: Roman Josi
New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier
New York Islanders: Anders Lee
New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
Philadelphia Flyers: no captain
Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby
San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture
Seattle Kraken: no captain
St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights: Mark Stone
Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin
Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry