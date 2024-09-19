Open Extended Reactions

Jaromir Jagr has opened his 37th professional season with his hometown Kladno Knights in the Czech league.

In what is expected to be his final season, the 52-year-old winger set up a power-play goal, the only one Kladno scored in a 5-1 away loss to Pardubice on Wednesday night.

It was the first time Jagr had played a season opener since the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second-highest points scorer in 2018. He returned six years ago to Kladno, the team where he made his debut as a teenager and which he owns.

He played at Pardubice despite not being fully fit due to a muscle injury that forced him to interrupt preseason training for four weeks. Jagr said he needed more games to be back to his best.

"That's fine. [It was] the first game," he told local media.