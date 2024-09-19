Open Extended Reactions

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be reevaluated in seven days after having his appendix removed Wednesday, the team said Thursday.

Guhle, 22, posted 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 70 games -- all career highs -- during his second NHL campaign in 2023-24.

He has collected 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) and 83 penalty minutes in 114 games since the Canadiens drafted him in the first round (16th overall) in 2020.

Montreal opens the preseason on Monday at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. The regular-season opener is at home versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 9.