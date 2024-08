Open Extended Reactions

The New Jersey Devils re-signed forward Nolan Foote to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

The deal is worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 in the American Hockey League.

Foote, 23, had one goal in four games for the Devils last season after missing most of the year with a back injury.

In parts of four seasons with New Jersey, the 2019 first-round draft pick has six goals and two assists in 23 games.