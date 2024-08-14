Open Extended Reactions

Jeff Vinik is in talks to expand the Tampa Bay Lightning's ownership group, he confirmed in a statement Tuesday, with the Tampa Bay Times reporting that he would be selling his majority stake in the team.

"I can confirm that we are in discussions to further expand our ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning," Vinik's statement read. "There will be no change in the day-to-day operations of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. I am very excited about what is to come for the organization and we look forward to sharing more when the time is right."

Sportsnet reported that the purchaser is believed to be Doug Ostrover, the co-founder and CEO of Blue Owl Capital, though the deal is not complete. According to Sportsnet, the sale would value the Lightning at close to $2 billion.

Vinik, who bought the Lightning in 2010 for a reported $170 million, would remain in charge of the organization for the next several years and retain a large ownership stake, according to multiple reports.

With Vinik as their owner, the Lightning won consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

If completed, the Lightning sale would eclipse Michael Andlauer's $950 million purchase of the Ottawa Senators in September as the largest in NHL history.

Information from Field Level Media was included in this report.