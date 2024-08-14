Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Maple Leafs named center Auston Matthews the 26th captain in franchise history Wednesday.

The three-time NHL goals leader succeeds John Tavares, who has worn the "C" on his sweater since October 2019.

"I'm incredibly humbled to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs," Matthews said. "I'm honored to follow in John's footsteps and continue our work in leading this team along with so many other leaders within our dressing room. This team, this city, and our fans mean everything to me. We all embrace the history of this franchise, and we are determined to get the job done."

Matthews, 26, won his third Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2023-24 with a career-high 69 goals. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2021-22 and the Calder Memorial Trophy as top rookie in 2016-17.

Since joining Toronto as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016, he has registered 649 points (368 goals, 281 assists) in just 562 games. Matthews also has 48 points (23 goals, 25 assists) in 55 Stanley Cup playoff games.

Tavares, who turns 34 next month, stepped down as the captain but remains a part of the roster heading into his 16th NHL campaign.

"When [general manager] Brad Treliving and I met at the end of this past season and discussed ways for our team to take the next step, we both agreed that Auston is ready and it's his time to lead," Tavares said. "It's been an incredible honor to serve as captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs these past five seasons. Looking forward, I will do everything to support Auston as we continue our pursuit of the Stanley Cup."

Treliving said that Matthews' "unique qualities as a hockey player and ability to inspire his teammates will drive our team's success moving forward."

The Maple Leafs lost in the first round of the playoffs last season in seven games to the Boston Bruins. Toronto has not won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

Matthews, a native Californian raised in Arizona, is the first U.S.-born player to captain the Maple Leafs and the second non-Canadian. Mats Sundin of Sweden was captain from 1997-2008.