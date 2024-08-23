Open Extended Reactions

The American Hockey League is mandating the use of cut-resistant neck protection by all players and on-ice officials. The change, announced Friday, goes into effect for the 2024-25 season following a unanimous vote by the AHL board of governors.

Cut-resistant socks and wrist sleeves were previously required for AHL skaters and officials heading into the 2023-24 season. Now all players, referees and linespersons -- regardless of experience or tenure in the league -- must add approved cut-resistant neck protectors to their equipment.

The AHL joins a small list of professional hockey leagues to set new standards for protective apparel following Adam Johnson's death in October 2023. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of England's Elite Ice Hockey League when he suffered a neck laceration from an opponent's skate blade during a Champions Cup game. A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Since Johnson's death, the Western Hockey League has mandated neck protectors for all its players and the IIHF has done the same for participants in its world championship and Olympic tournaments. USA Hockey requires all players under the age of 18 to wear them, as does Hockey Canada for its youth and women's teams.

While neck guards aren't required in the NHL, some players -- including Erik Karlsson, Rasmus Dahlin, Nik Ehlers and T.J. Oshie -- have chosen to wear them. Oshie's company, Warroad Hockey, has been one of the in-demand suppliers to not only NHL skaters but players of all levels looking to add layers of protecting in the wake of Johnson's death.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has previously said that the league cannot make neck guards mandatory on its own but could in conjunction with the NHL Players' Association. For now, Bettman said, "Players are free to wear neck guards, and I would strongly encourage it."