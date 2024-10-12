Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Paul Maurice announced Saturday.

Barkov was injured while attempting to prevent an empty-net goal in the waning moments of Florida's 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. The forward crashed feetfirst into the end boards.

The timeline set by Maurice would put Barkov on target to play in his native Finland when the Panthers face the Dallas Stars in the NHL Global Series on Nov. 1-2.

"We think two to three weeks. We think that's probably the right window on him," Maurice said. "He's a strong healer. He's just a big powerful man, puts a lot of torque on his joints. We're optimistic, I think very optimistic, that he'll play in Finland."

Barkov, 29, was voted the Selke Trophy winner as the best defensive forward last season. He also received the honor for the 2020-21 season.

He has one point -- an assist -- in two games this season.

Barkov is the franchise leader in several categories, including goals (266), assists (446), points (712) and game-winning goals (48). He was selected by the Panthers with the second overall pick of the 2013 NHL draft.