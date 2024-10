Open Extended Reactions

St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours signed a two-year contract extension worth $7.5 million Tuesday.

Neighbours, 22, was in line to become a restricted free agent after this season.

He has three points (two goals, one assist) in six games after recording a career-high 27 goals in 2023-24.

Neighbours has totaled 53 points (36 goals, 17 assists) in 135 career games since being selected by the Blues with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NHL draft.