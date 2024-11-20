Sidney Crosby and former NHL COO John Collins look back at the first Winter Classic 15 years later. (5:47)

NHL Winter Classic jerseys always mine the past for design inspiration. But for the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues -- who will meet on Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field for the 2025 Winter Classic -- their new sweaters make history for the franchises.

The Blackhawks are appearing in their NHL record seventh outdoor game. This is the second time they've played at Wrigley Field and the second time they've faced the Blues, having previously played them in the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Chicago's outdoor game history presented a challenge to Dom Fillion, senior creative director for Fanatics, who wanted to offer a "new chapter" for fans rather than rehash an old design. This Winter Classic jersey marks the first time the Blackhawks will have red as their primary color for an NHL outdoor game jersey. Previously, Chicago wore white or black sweaters for its outdoor games. The jersey features a classic lace-neck collar and "vintage cream" as the secondary color.

"We had a lot of different color of variation proposals in front of them, red being one, but we had other scenarios as well," Fillion told ESPN. "I think that with their hundred-year anniversary right around the corner, it led to a big discussion inside the organization. [The team] was heavily involved. It was great team effort really between working closely with them."

The crest of Chicago's look is a throwback to their original logo, whose full-color version debuted in the 1930s. NHL

The Blackhawks and Blues jerseys were created in partnership between the NHL, the teams and Fanatics, the authentic outfitter of the league.

In another first-time innovation, the front crest of the jersey incorporates the stars from the Chicago flag. The crest is a throwback to their original logo, whose full-color version debuted in the 1930s. The numbers on the back also have subtle pinstripes to honor the city's love for baseball.

The Blues' jerseys have a fascinating place in the franchise's history.

The Winter Classic sweater marks the first time that a Blue Note was not the principal design element appearing on the player's chest -- although a vintage style Blue Note appears on the jersey's shoulder.

The jersey with the "St. Louis" wordmark is actually based on an unworn prototype Blues uniform created in 1966, one year before they entered the NHL as an expansion team.

"I think the fan base is familiar with it," Fillion said. "What was super interesting for us was the typeface that was used. We thought the typeface itself had so much character that it would be very unique."

The “St. Louis” wordmark is based on an unworn prototype Blues uniform created in 1966. NHL

There are also fleur-de-lis designs featured on the inside back neck and hem loop labels to honor the city of St. Louis.

Fillion said the creative designs for Chicago and St. Louis are part of the "magic" of NHL outdoor events.

"The Winter Classic is able to utilize these moments in time, these moments of inspiration to allow fans to rediscover moments in time, in history and in the heritage of their favorite team," he said.