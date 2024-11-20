Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Blackhawks will be without top defenseman Seth Jones for four weeks after he suffered a right foot injury against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 14.

Jones, 30, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He may have been hurt while blocking a shot in Chicago's 3-1 loss to Seattle, coach Luke Richardson told reporters on Wednesday.

"Unfortunate for us and him, he was rolling along pretty good," Richardson said ahead of Chicago's game Thursday against the visiting Florida Panthers. "But that's just the nature of the business."

Entering Wednesday, Jones -- who has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 17 games this season -- led all skaters in ice time at 25:43.

Jones was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Nashville Predators. In 814 games over 12 seasons with the Predators (2013-16), Columbus Blue Jackets (2016-21) and Blackhawks (2021-present), the four-time All-Star blueliner has 415 points (92 goals, 323 assists).

Richardson said defenseman Artyom Levshunov, the No. 2 overall pick by the Blackhawks in this year's draft, likely won't be called up to fill Jones' spot. Chicago's coach also said defenseman Kevin Korchinski, who along with Levshunov is playing with Rockford of the American Hockey League, is also not expected to join the NHL club.