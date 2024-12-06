Open Extended Reactions

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is returning from a monthlong absence to play in Friday's game against the visiting Dallas Stars.

Stone, 32, has been sidelined since sustaining a lower-body injury in Vegas' 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 6.

He bolted out to a fast start to the season by recording 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) and a plus-9 rating in 13 games.

Stone has totaled 588 career points (218 goals, 370 assists) in 653 games with the Ottawa Senators (2012-19) and Golden Knights.

He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas to conclude the 2022-23 season, contributing 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 playoff games.