CHICAGO -- Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez and forward Craig Smith could return in time for the NHL Winter Classic.

Martinez and Smith participated in the team's optional morning skate ahead of Sunday night's 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Martinez was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13 because of a neck injury, and Smith went on IR on Dec. 20 with a back injury.

Interim coach Anders Sorensen described Martinez and Smith as day to day.

"They're close," Sorensen said.

Martinez and Smith signed with Chicago in free agency last summer. Martinez has one goal and three assists in 15 games, and Smith has six goals and four assists in 26 games.

The Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field -- home of baseball's Chicago Cubs.

The Blackhawks shuffled their defensemen ahead of their matchup with Dallas, recalling Wyatt Kaiser from Rockford and assigning Kevin Korchinski to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The 20-year-old Korchinski, who was selected by Chicago with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft, had five goals and 10 assists in 76 games with the Blackhawks last season. He was brought up by Chicago on Dec. 8 and skated in nine games before he was sent back down.

"If you look at his overall development, throughout the season, he's taken big steps forward in his development," Sorensen said. "We saw flashes of that early when he was up here and we want to make sure he stays on that track."