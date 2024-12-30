Open Extended Reactions

Auston Matthews took part in Toronto Maple Leafs practice for the first time since a Dec. 20 injury but won't play Tuesday at home against the New York Islanders.

Coach Craig Berube was pleased with Matthews' participation on Monday but said his captain will miss a fifth consecutive game. According to reports, Matthews skated for 30 minutes but didn't take part in power-play drills.

"He did a good job in practice today, I thought, and I think he feels pretty good," Berube said. "So, we'll go from there."

The Maple Leafs visit the Islanders on Thursday.

Matthews has an undisclosed injury that has hampered him since training camp, and he aggravated it 10 days ago in a 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Matthews, 27, missed nine games in November because of the injury.

In 24 games this season, Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists. Last season, he scored 69 goals in 81 games to lead the NHL.

The Maple Leafs are tied with the Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division with 46 points.