Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, sidelined since Dec. 27 with an upper body injury, was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Carolina, which hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, recalled forward Juha Jaaska from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League to fill the roster vacancy.

Gostisbehere, 31, is having a solid season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists) in 35 games. The 11-year NHL veteran -- who has also played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings -- has 394 points (103 goals, 291 assists) in 654 games.

Jaaska, 26, made his NHL debut earlier this season with Carolina, playing in one game. In 26 AHL games this season, he has 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists).