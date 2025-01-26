Open Extended Reactions

The New York Rangers on Saturday agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Will Borgen on a five-year contract extension, the club announced. The deal will carry a $4.1 million average annual value, sources told ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

Borgen, 28, was acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 18 in the deal for forward Kaapo Kakko, a former No. 2 pick,. Borgen has three points since the trade, but more importantly, he ranks third on the team in blocked shots (29) and sixth in total ice time (316 minutes).

"He's been outstanding since he's been here," New York coach Peter Laviolette said this week. "For me, he's a big reason why things have quieted down a little bit. He skates well, he's physical, he plays with an edge, and he doesn't back down from anybody."

Borgen usually has been paired alongside veteran K'Andre Miller on the club's second defense pairing. He has been a pivotal piece in New York's overhaul on the blue line, especially after the in-season trade of former captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.

Borgen, who was scheduled to become a free agent July 1, was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round in 2015.