Logan Thompson's star-making season with the Washington Capitals has earned him a payday.

The 27-year-old goalie has agreed to a six-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.85 million. Thompson was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, after the last year of a contract that paid him $766,667 against the salary cap.

In 27 games this season, Thompson is 22-2-3 for the Capitals, who had the NHL's best record entering Monday's games. Thompson's .925 save percentage and 2.09 goals-against average are both second in the NHL behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, last season's Vezina Trophy winner.

"We are pleased to sign Logan to a multiyear contract," general manager Chris Patrick said upon announcing the contract Monday. "Logan has demonstrated that he is one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season and since he joined the league. With his size and exceptional athleticism, we are confident that this signing will enhance one of the most critical positions on our team, especially as he enters the prime years of his career."

Thompson spent parts of four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights before asking for a trade last year, according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon. The Capitals acquired Thompson for third-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025, putting him in a tandem with goalie Charlie Lindgren, while trading netminder Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings for center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Lindgren is also a pending unrestricted free agent.