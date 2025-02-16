Dylan Larkin takes advantage of a 2-on-1 situation for Team USA and buries the puck to give his team the lead. (0:48)

MONTREAL -- Dylan Larkin scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the United States defeated Canada 3-1 in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night, wrapping up a spot in the championship game by winning a game that started with three fights in nine seconds and was played at a blistering pace with physicality throughout.

The most anticipated game of round-robin play did not disappoint, from the fisticuffs off the opening faceoff to big hits from Charlie McAvoy on Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid and more than a few vital saves by Connor Hellebuyck among his 24. And the U.S. showed it could keep up with Canada's speed, skill and talent in the first international event with the NHL's best players in nearly a decade.

"That was one of the best experiences of my life -- just an unbelievable hockey game," Larkin said. "What a start, and credit to those guys for answering the bell. And the crowd, just a great night for our sport and a great night for this rivalry."

But it wasn't easy for the visitors. McDavid accelerated around the top defensive pair of McAvoy and Zach Werenski and roofed a backhander over Hellebuyck that few goaltenders around would be able to stop, giving Canada a 1-0 lead early in the first period.

But Canada's questions in net -- a major storyline heading into the tournament -- continued when Jake Guentzel beat Jordan Binnington 5-hole midway through the first period to tie it. And Crosby, Canada's perpetually reliable captain, made a rare mistake with a turnover that, combined with a bad line change, paved the way for Larkin to score on a 2-on-1 past the midway mark of regulation.

Binnington, wrapped around that play, made some timely stops, and Canada -- without top defenseman Cale Makar because of illness -- had plenty of chances to tie it but could not get the puck past Hellebuyck again. Guentzel scored into an empty net with 1:19 left to seal it.

"What an incredible hockey game," U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said.

The result puts an all-world roster led by McDavid, Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon in a must-win situation Monday against Finland at TD Garden in Boston.

"Getting a win here on a Saturday night, that puts us in the finals, that's a pretty neat feeling," American forward Brady Tkachuk told ESPN's Emily Kaplan in his postgame interview. "I feel like they're a lot of unhappy people here, especially in Montreal, a place that isn't my favorite."

The U.S. has nothing to play for against Sweden in Boston on Monday night. Staying healthy will be key as the finale awaits later in the week. The game might give Sullivan a chance to rest some players, including Hellebuyck. His backups for this tournament are Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.