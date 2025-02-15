Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Team Canada defenseman Cale Makar did not play Saturday night as the United States defeated his club 3-1 in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Makar, Canada's top defenseman, was a game-time decision after missing Friday's practice due to an illness. Makar was back on the ice for Saturday's morning skate, and Canada coach Jon Cooper said after the workout that the team would decide on Makar's status later in the day.

Ultimately, he was ruled out, and Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley, who had not practiced with the team and didn't arrive until Friday, played in Team Canada's second game at the Bell Centre.

After Saturday's game, coach Jon Cooper told reporters that "hopefully" Makar can play Monday in Boston against Finland at TD Garden, as Team Canada shoots for a berth in Thursday's final.

"This is our Game 7," Cooper said.

Harley, 23, who has nine goals and 29 points in the NHL this season, had a strong debut, albeit a losing one. He skated in 25 shifts, covering 18:17 of ice time. And his final statistical line included three blocks and two shots on net.

The Canadian blue line was already depleted when Shea Theodore suffered an upper-body injury in the tournament opener against Sweden on Wednesday. Makar took on a larger role in that game after Theodore exited in the second period; Makar finished with a team-high 28:06 time on ice.

Theodore's injury left Canada with just six healthy defensemen, and with Makar out, the NHL and NHLPA agreed Friday that Canada could bring Harley to Montreal on standby.

Harley would have been allowed to skate Saturday morning, with his teammates, if Makar had been absent. Instead, Harley watched the session from a hallway, and when Makar went off the ice, Harley joined the rest of Canada's group and received loud cheers from teammates.