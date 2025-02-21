Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Kevin Lankinen agreed to a five-year, $22.5 million contract extension Friday, with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

After signing a one-year, $875,000 deal Sept. 21 as a free agent, Lankinen has stepped up in place of the injured Thatcher Demko, already setting career highs with 19 victories and four shutouts.

Lankinen, 29, is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 34 games. He also became the first goalie in NHL history to start a season 10-0-0 on the road.

"Obviously, a good reward for all the hard work I kind of put in ever since I started playing hockey when I was 3 years old," Lankinen said. "I'm really grateful for the commitment and the trust from the management, just to sign and how they kind of put faith in me not just for this year but the years to come."

Lankinen spent the previous two seasons with Nashville backing up Juuse Saros. Vancouver signed Lankinen as a backup for Demko, who missed training camp and the beginning of the season because of a knee injury, then sat out due to back spasms.

"Kevin has done a great job for us in net this season," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "Right from the start of the year, he has shown a strong desire to compete and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win hockey games. A good leader and teammate, we wouldn't be in the position we are in right now without his strong play."

Undrafted to begin his career, Lankinen has a 64-51-19 record with seven shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage in 146 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Predators and Canucks.

Lankinen represented his native Finland at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.