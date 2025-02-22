Open Extended Reactions

Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension on Saturday.

The deal begins next season for Namestnikov, who was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer prior to signing the extension.

Namestnikov, 32, has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and a plus-18 rating in 52 games this season.

"It feels good," Namestnikov said. "I love Winnipeg ever since I got here. I've loved every second of it. I wanted to get something done and it worked. Happy we could get something done."

Jets coach Scott Arniel said he appreciates the versatility that Namestnikov brings to his team.

"I'm just so happy for him," Arniel said. "He's a guy that's played a lot of different positions. When we got that second line rolling [with Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti], he ran with it. He had a chance to make the most of it, and he did. That line has been outstanding for us.

"I just love the guy. He's a character player, a pest. He can play defensively, power play. Just an all-around quality player."

Namestnikov has totaled 327 points (136 goals, 191 assists) in 760 career games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars and Jets. He was selected by the Lightning with the 27th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft.