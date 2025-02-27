Open Extended Reactions

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Frederic sustained the injury during the Bruins' 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The timing of the injury is significant for Frederic, who is considered an attractive candidate to be shopped ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 7.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Frederic has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and a minus-14 rating in 57 games this season.

Those totals are a far cry from his career season in 2023-24, when he totaled 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) and a plus-9 rating in 82 games.

Frederic, 27, has totaled 109 points (55 goals, 54 assists) and a plus-20 rating in 337 career games since being selected by the Bruins with the 29th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.