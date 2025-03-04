Open Extended Reactions

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is off the trade market after he received a four-year extension. The deal carries an annual average value of $2.85 million.

Evans, 28, gets a raise after playing under a three-year deal that carries a modest $1.7 million price tag.

Evans is having a career year with 12 goals and 16 assists in 61 games. He had 29 points in 2021-22.

He's been durable in Montreal, as well, skating in all 82 games last season, and is likely a fit on his new team's second or third line.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2014 draft by Montreal, Evans is a study in perseverance and blooming into his NHL resume with time and patience on the organization's behalf.