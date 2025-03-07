Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed a game for the first time this season after he was a late scratch from the lineup before Carolina's 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

"He had a little tweak and didn't feel great," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He went to warm up and just felt that he couldn't go. I don't think it's anything serious."

The 33-year-old Orlov played in all 82 regular-season games in 2023-24 for the Hurricanes.

In the first period, Carolina defenseman Riley Stillman exited when he was bashed in the face by Bruins center John Beecher's skate after logging only 18 seconds. He didn't return.

"We're one shift in," Brind'Amour said. "It's the whole game. You're putting a little more stress on certain guys who aren't used to it. Pairs get all mixed up. It's not ideal, that's for sure."

Those adjustments came on a night when trade talks were swirling around Carolina winger Mikko Rantanen, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Colorado on Jan. 24.

The trade deadline comes Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Brind'Amour acknowledged that it has been difficult on Rantanen, who had three shots on goal and three giveaways Thursday night.

"It'd be nice to just put it behind us here in a few hours," Brind'Amour said.