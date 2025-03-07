Take a look at Brock Nelson's best goals this season as the long-time Islander is on the move to Colorado. (1:54)

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders, the most coveted center available ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

The Islanders sent Nelson and forward William Dufour to the Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round draft pick in 2026 or 2027 and a conditional third-round pick in 2028.

New York then traded Kylington to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.

Nelson, 33, has played all 12 years of his NHL career with the Islanders, who drafted him 30th overall in 2010. A member of Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Nelson is considered one of the top two-way centers in the NHL, adept defensively with an offensive game that has seen him top 30 goals in the preceding three seasons.

Through 61 games this season, Nelson has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Islanders, playing on both New York's power play and penalty kill. An unrestricted free agent after this season, Nelson and the Islanders had discussions on a new contract through Thursday but were unable to find common ground. Teams such as the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild were linked to Nelson's availability this season.

The Avalanche are hoping Nelson can fill a hole at No. 2 center, behind star Nathan MacKinnon, that they've had in their lineup since Nazem Kadri left for Calgary as a free agent after Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup win.

Dufour, 23, has played in 45 games this season for the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), registering 18 points.

Ritchie, 20, has played seven games this season for Colorado, scoring one goal. He was selected 27th overall in the 2023 draft. He has size (6-foot-2) and was considered one of Colorado's top prospects.

The draft picks in the deal are conditional.

If Colorado's 2026 draft pick is transferred to the Philadelphia Flyers subject to terms of a previous trade, or it is not transferred and is in the top 10 of the 2026 draft, Colorado will send its 2027 first-round pick to New York. The Avalanche sent that lottery-protected pick to Philadelphia in acquiring defenseman Sean Walker last season.

Colorado's conditional 2028 third-round pick will be met should the Avalanche win the 2025 Stanley Cup and Nelson plays in at least 50% of his team's playoff games.

This is the second significant deadline move for the Avalanche, who previously acquired defenseman Ryan Lindgren from the Rangers this week.

The Nelson trade could be the first of a handful of moves for the Islanders. Winger Kyle Palmieri is on an expiring contract, and there has been speculation the Islanders could also move veterans such as center Jean-Gabriel Pageau.