New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair will be taking time away from the team, coach Patrick Roy said Thursday.

The announcement comes two days after Roy told reporters that Duclair was "god-awful" in the Islanders' 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Roy addressed the issue with reporters after Duclair was not present at practice Thursday morning.

"Obviously you saw that Anthony was not at practice today," Roy said. "This morning, Anthony and I had a very good conversation, a very positive one, and Anthony asked me to take some time off and reflect. So I obviously agreed to that, and we'll give him all the time that he needs."

Duclair, 29, was a minus-1 in 12:15 of ice time in Tuesday's loss on home ice. He played only four shifts in the third period.

"He was god-awful," Roy said of Duclair after the game. "He had a bad game. That's why I didn't play him a lot. He is lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that's just how I feel.

"He's not skating, he's not competing, he's not moving his feet. He's not playing up to what we expect from him. ... I think it's an effort thing."

Signed to a four-year, $14 million contract in July, Duclair has 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) with a career-worst minus-15 rating in 44 games this season. His contract includes a full no-trade clause through 2026.

The Islanders are winless in their past six games, struggling down the stretch while chasing the final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Montreal Canadiens by five points with eight games to play, starting with Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Duclair has totaled 314 points (153 goals, 161 assists) in 607 career games with nine teams since being selected by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL draft.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and Field Level Media was used in this report.