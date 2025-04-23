Open Extended Reactions

Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs vowed that his team would return to the playoffs next season despite finishing in last place and trading away several players at the deadline.

"We've spoken at great length about this: The team that we currently have, [if] healthy and with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate that we'll have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026," he said.

The Bruins were last in the Atlantic Division (76 points) with their lowest standings points percentage (.463) in 18 seasons. The team fired head coach Jim Montgomery 20 games into the season and traded popular veteran players such as captain Brad Marchand, center Charlie Coyle and defenseman Brandon Carlo at the deadline.

"We fell way short and it's disappointing for us," team president Cam Neely said. "It's disappointing for our fan base. They deserve better. They've supported us for a hundred-plus years. This gives us an opportunity to regroup a little bit, reset and build back better."

GM Don Sweeney laid out a plan for that quick build back to contention. The first target is to add more offense, specifically on the wings.

"The scoring potential of our group needs to be increased and addressed this summer," said Sweeney, whose team was 28th in the NHL in goals per game despite a 43-goal campaign from star David Pastrnak.

Sweeney said he wants the Bruins to get back to their core identity of being a strong defensive team in front of effective goaltending. Both Jeremy Swayman, in the first year of an eight-year, $66 million contract extension, and Joonas Korpisalo were in the negatives for goals saved above expected this season.

"Our goaltenders previously have been really, really good. This year, they weren't as good. That's fact. And our team in front of them didn't defend with the same level of conviction," he said.

Then there's the aspect the Bruins hope turns around for next season: health. Key defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm both missed significant time last season.

To orchestrate all of this, Sweeney and Neely have to decide on the next head coach of the Bruins. Joe Sacco went 25-30-7 as an interim coach. Sweeney said Sacco has been informed that there will be a coaching search and that he'll be a finalist for the job. The coaching search process is underway for Boston.

Sacco led the Avalanche to a 130-134-40 record from 2009-2014 and was a finalist for coach of the year in his first season. He spent 10 years as a Bruins assistant before being promoted for the rest of the season when Jim Montgomery was fired.

Sweeney is facing some uncertainty himself. He has been the Bruins' general manager since May 2015, but is entering the last year of his contract. Neely said he's debating whether or not to extend Sweeney.

"I'm still contemplating what the best course of action is. I really feel like Don has done a good job here, for the most part," Neely said.