What are the NHL Original Six teams? History, facts to know

The NHL was established on Nov. 26, 1917, in Montreal. The puck dropped on the league's first games the following month. The NHL's member teams were constantly changing for the majority of the league's first two decades in existence.

But that revolving door stopped in the 1940s.

The same six teams made up the NHL from 1942 until the league expanded to 12 clubs in 1967. Those six franchises, known as the Original Six, are the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

Of the Original Six, the four based in the United States have collectively won 27 Stanley Cup titles. But none of them will add to that total in 2025.

The Bruins, Red Wings, Blackhawks and Rangers all failed to earn a playoff spot in the same year for the first time in NHL history.

New York and Boston were expected to be playoff teams, while Chicago and Detroit continued their respective runs of missing the postseason.

The Blackhawks finished last in the Western Conference's Central Division for the third straight season and had the second-worst record in the NHL, finishing ahead of only the San Jose Sharks. Detroit failed to make the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.

Montreal and Toronto -- the two Canada-based Original Six teams -- both earned playoff spots.

Here is a closer look at the NHL's Original Six:

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens, founded in 1909, are the oldest team in the NHL. They have won 23 Stanley Cup titles, the most in league history. Their 33 Stanley Cup Final appearances are also more than any other club.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto ranks second in NHL history with 13 Stanley Cup titles in 21 appearances. The Maple Leafs were founded in 1917 as the Toronto Arenas. They were later called the St. Patricks before ultimately becoming the Maple Leafs in 1927. They last won the Stanley Cup in 1967.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins were the first U.S.-based team to join the NHL, making their debut in 1924. Boston won its first of six Stanley Cup titles in 1929, and its most recent in 2011.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks were founded in 1926 and joined the NHL the same year. The team name was officially the Black Hawks (two words) until 1986. They have also won the Stanley Cup six times, most recently in 2015.

Detroit Red Wings

Founded in 1926, the Red Wings were first known as the Cougars until 1930. After a brief stint as the Detroit Falcons, the Red Wings were born in 1932. Detroit's 11 Stanley Cup titles in 24 Finals appearances are the most among the U.S.-based NHL franchises, with the most recent in 2008.

New York Rangers

Also founded in 1926, the Rangers have the distinction of being the first U.S. franchise to win the Stanley Cup. New York ousted the now defunct Montreal Maroons in five games in the 1928 Finals. It marked the first of the Rangers' four Stanley Cup victories, with the most recent occurring in 1994.

