The NHL fined the Ottawa Senators $25,000 and forward Nick Cousins $2,083.33 for an incident of "unsportsmanlike conduct" in warmups ahead of Game 3 of the team's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Cousins' fine is the maximum allowed to a player under the NHL/NHLPA collective bargaining agreement.

With warmups underway, Cousins was spotted flipping a puck across the center ice line at Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz as he went through his pregame routine.

The two players have history as teammates with Philadelphia Flyers from 2016-17 and last season with the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers. Senators coach Travis Green emphasized that familiarity when asked about the NHL's investigation Friday, while otherwise keeping his answer lighthearted.

"It's an active investigation. I don't know if I should be commenting," said Green, drawing laughter from the gathered media. "I have people that have advised me maybe not to comment on it.

"I'm kidding. I saw the video. Stolarz and Cousins have played together. [Cousins] is probably trying to laugh at him or make a joke or get him off his game. It is what it is."

Green went on to confirm he had spoken to Cousins about the puck flip.

"[He just said] I know him," Green said of Cousins' reasoning. "Game within the game. Happens probably a lot more than you think."

Toronto took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 3-2 overtime victory. Ottawa will try to stave off elimination in Game 4 on Saturday.