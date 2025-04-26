Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- Simon Nemec hasn't had an ideal start to his NHL career. But in Game 3 of the New Jersey Devils' Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, he finally had his career highlight.

The 21-year-old defenseman scored an unassisted goal at 2:36 of double overtime on Friday night to give the Devils a 3-2 win and new life, cutting the Hurricanes' series lead to 2-1.

In the process, Nemec, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, had the most impactful moment of his pro career with his first playoff goal.

"I was so happy," he said. "Amazing feeling. It's been a tough season for me, and that's a really big win for us."

A native of Slovakia, Nemec spent his first season after the draft in the American Hockey League. He split time between the AHL and the Devils in Year 2, thrust into action because of injuries to the New Jersey defense. He split time between the NHL and the minors again this season. Nemec has played 87 games in the NHL, with 5 goals and 18 assists while skating to a minus-17.

Simon Nemec celebrates the biggest moment of his pro career, a game-winning goal in double overtime that gave the Devils new life in their series against the Hurricanes. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

He was a frequent healthy scratch in New Jersey, including Game 1 on Sunday, and his lackluster play caused many to wonder if Nemec would live up to his lofty draft position. Nemec was last on the Devils in goals above replacement at minus-8.7, according to Evolving Hockey.

Thanks to injuries to defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon, Nemec was called upon in Game 2 against Carolina and was back in the lineup for Game 3, in which the Devils lost defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to injury after just 10 shifts. That injury, plus the multiple overtimes, meant massive increases in ice time for veterans such as Brian Dumoulin (36:29) and Brett Pesce (32:25), as well as increased responsibility for Nemec.

"You just need guys to step up at the right times," Dumoulin said. "He knew he was going to be going out there, we're going to be relying on him and we needed him. You could see that he took that moment. He wasn't scared of it and he took the reins of it."

Nemec said the overtime goal, which beat Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen (34 saves), was the kind of boost he needs in his career.

"Yeah, it helps me a lot," he said. "I feel like my confidence is back the last couple games. I'm just trying to play my game and do this stuff. I have to play offense a little bit, too, so my confidence is higher and I just feel good about myself."

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe admitted that he dreamed about defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 4 and played 27:09, being the Game 3 hero.

"But if I was really thinking, I would have said, 'Wouldn't this be something if the young guy who just stepped up so big for us here, if he ended the game?'" Keefe said.

The message the coach gave his team in the overtime intermissions was one of aggressiveness. That apparently wasn't lost on Nemec.

"We've got to go win this hockey game. We don't want to sit back, we don't want this game to go on forever," Keefe said. "Credit Nemo with doing that. To have the mindset to do it, not just sitting back and conserving energy. He was on the front foot. You love to see it and love to see him get rewarded."

Game 4 of the series is Sunday afternoon in New Jersey.