Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning were named the 2024-25 Vezina Trophy finalists on Monday.

The award goes to "the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" and is voted on by the league's 32 general managers.

Hellebuyck, 31, won the Vezina Trophy last season as well as in 2019-20. This season, he set career bests in wins (47), shutouts (eight), save percentage (.925) and goals-against average (2.00).

Kuemper, 34, posted a 31-11-7 record with a .921 save percentage and a career-best 2.02 GAA during a resurgent season with the Kings. He tied a personal best with five shutouts.

Vasilevskiy, 30, previously won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19. He went 38-20-5 with a .921 save percentage, set a personal best with a 2.18 GAA and tallied six shutouts.