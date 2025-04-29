Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad will have a hearing Tuesday with the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in the head in Game 4 of their series Monday night.

The hearing will be held remotely.

With less than nine minutes left in the second period of Florida's 4-2 victory, Hagel played the puck out of the Tampa Bay zone near the boards. Ekblad skated in on him and delivered a hit with his right forearm that made contact with Hagel's head, shoving Hagel down in the process. The back of Hagel's head bounced off the ice. He was pulled from the game because of concussion concerns and didn't return to the bench.

Ekblad wasn't penalized for the hit and remained in the game. He would play a critical role in the Panthers' late-game rally to take a 3-1 series lead, tying the game with 3:47 left in regulation before Florida defenseman Seth Jones scored the winner 11 seconds later.

Hagel returned to the Lightning lineup in Game 4 after serving a one-game suspension for interference on Florida captain Aleksander Barkov in Game 2. The NHL ruled that Barkov wasn't eligible to be hit and that Hagel made head contact with him, which forced Barkov out of the game. Barkov returned to the Florida lineup for Game 3, which the Lightning won in Hagel's absence.

"It's getting tiresome answering questions about a hit every single game," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after the game before asking media members whether they had anything to say about Ekblad's check, with no takers. "All right, let's move on," he said.

Ekblad missed the first two games of the playoffs after he was suspended 20 games without pay in March for violating the NHL and NHL Players' Association's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Department of Player Safety did make a ruling on Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola, who received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Tampa Bay's Zemgus Girgensons in Game 4. Mikkola was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the NHL CBA, but escaped suspension.