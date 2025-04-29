Cale Makar lights the lamp, giving the Avalanche a 1-0 lead in the first period vs. the Flames. (0:44)

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has a chance to become a repeat Norris Trophy recipient.

On Tuesday, the NHL named Hughes, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets as finalists for the award.

The Norris Trophy is presented annually to the defensive player who "demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Hughes is seeking to become the first repeat winner of the award since Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom of the Detroit Red Wings captured three in a row from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

Hughes, 25, led the Canucks in assists (60), points (76) and ice time (25 minutes 44 seconds) this season.

Makar, 26, was named the 2021-22 Norris Trophy recipient and is a five-time finalist for the award. He led all defensemen this season in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92).

Werenski, 27, was named a Norris Trophy finalist for the first time. He recorded team-best totals in assists (59) and points (82) to go along with an NHL-leading 26:45 average of ice time.