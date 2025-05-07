Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Former NHL forward Eric Staal is rejoining the Buffalo Sabres, this time in a front office role as special assistant to general manager Kevyn Adams, the team announced Wednesday.

Staal will be involved in all aspects of the hockey department in the newly created role, which comes after Sabres executives completed end-of-season meetings with owner Terry Pegula. The 40-year-old, who retired after 18 NHL seasons two years ago, joins a front office that features three assistant GMs in Jason Karmanos, Mark Jakubowski and Jerry Forton.

Staal is reunited with Adams. They were teammates on the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes Stanley-Cup-winning team. And Staal played 32 games for the Sabres in 2021 before being traded to Montreal.

"As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey," Adams said of Staal, who also won an Olympic gold medal in 2010 and world championship in 2007 representing Canada. "He has done it all as a player and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step."

Staal's hiring comes as Adams faces increasing criticism over his five-year tenure as GM in which the Sabres extended their NHL-record playoff drought to 14 seasons.

One of four players to have his number retired by the Hurricanes, Staal spent 12 seasons playing for Carolina in a career that also included stops with the New York Rangers, Minnesota and Florida.

"Throughout my career I was fortunate to be on so many successful teams and I hope I can lean on some of those experiences to help the organization moving forward," Staal said.