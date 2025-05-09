Oilers star Connor McDavid explains what it took for Edmonton to come away with a big overtime win in Game 2. (1:38)

With two games in the books for three of four second-round series, trends have begun to emerge -- some not so good for the teams that many picked to make long runs this postseason.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are in a 2-0 hole, returning home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 3 (7 p.m. ET, TNT). In Friday's nightcap, the Dallas Stars will look for another road victory over the Winnipeg Jets (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, a recap of what went down in Thursday's games and the three stars of Thursday from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

Game 3 | 7 p.m. ET | TNT

In their franchise history, the Maple Leafs have won 84% of their best-of-seven series when going up 2-0. The Panthers are 0-5 in best-of-seven series when trailing 0-2.

This series features the two highest-scoring lines at 5-on-5 this postseason: Eetu Luostarinen-Anton Lundell-Brad Marchand (eight) and Matthew Knies-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner (seven, including the game-winning goal in Game 2).

William Nylander scored a goal for the third straight game, and he has six goals and 13 points this postseason. He is the second Maple Leaf of the past 30 years to score five goals in a three-game span -- joining Alexander Mogilny from 2003 -- and the first Maple Leaf since Doug Gilmour in 1993 to have 13 or more points in the first eight games of a postseason.

With a goal in Game 2, Marchand now has 32 postseason points against the Leafs in his career, which is fourth most all time. He trails Gordie Howe (53), Alex Delvecchio (35) and Henri Richard (33).

Stepping in for injured Anthony Stolarz, Joseph Woll saved 25 of 28 shots for Toronto. His counterpart, Sergei Bobrovsky, allowed four goals on 20 shots and has allowed nine total goals through Games 1 and 2. That is tied for the second most he has allowed in a two-game span in his playoff career.

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets

Game 2 | 9:30 p.m. ET | TNT

After a win in Game 1, the Stars are now -360 favorites to win the series, while the Jets are +280, according to ESPN BET. The win for Dallas snapped an eight-game losing streak in Game 1s.

Mikko Rantanen provided all the offense that Dallas needed in the 3-2 win, scoring his second single-period hat trick in as many games. He set a record for the most consecutive team goal contributions (goal or assist) in Stanley Cup playoff history, with 12; the previous mark was nine by Mario Lemieux in 1992.

Game 1 was Jason Robertson's first game back after sustaining an injury in the final game of the regular season. He played 13:44, including 1:00 on the power play, and registered one shot.

The opening clash was also Mark Scheifele's return to the ice, though his absence was just since April 30 and Game 5 against the Blues in Round 1. Scheifele scored a goal and registered seven shots in 22:36 of ice time.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Dallas' Jake Oettinger are considered the two leading candidates to be Team USA's goaltender at the 2026 Olympics. Oettinger took the first round of the head-to-head battle, saving 29 of 31 shots and getting the W; Hellebuyck saved 21 of 24 shots in defeat.

Öcal's three stars from Thursday

Wilson was key in the Capitals tying up their series against the Canes. It was the first time he had a playoff game with at least two points, two hits, two blocked shots and three shots on goal.

Draisaitl scored the game winner in overtime as Edmonton takes a 2-0 series lead on Vegas. He joins Esa Tikkanen (from 1991) as the only players in franchise history with multiple OT goals in a single postseason.

Eichel registered three assists in the OT loss to Edmonton, and he now has eight points in his past five games (one goal, seven assists). That ties his own mark for most points in a five-game span in his postseason career.

Thursday's recaps

Washington Capitals 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Series tied 1-1 | Game 3 Saturday

After a loss to the Canes in Game 1, the Capitals looked like a different team as veteran winger Tom Wilson "set the tone," according to Alex Ovechkin. Connor McMichael started the scoring at 2:16 of the second period, and John Carlson put the Caps up 2-0 with a power-play goal near the start of the third on an assist by Wilson and Dylan Strome. Shayne Gostisbehere pulled Carolina within one with a power-play goal of his own, but Wilson finished them off with an empty-netter with a minute left. Full recap.

play 0:52 John Carlson buries Caps' second goal of the night John Carlson sends the Capitals fans into a frenzy after a beautiful goal early in the third period.

Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT)

EDM leads 2-0 | Game 3 Saturday

Seeking a win to tie up the series, Vegas was on the board first with a goal from Victor Olofsson at 8:42 of the first period. Edmonton, however, charged back with three straight goals in the second period (from Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin and Darnell Nurse), before William Karlsson drew the Knights within one at 18:10. Evander Kane put the Oilers back up by two at 1:52 of the third, before Vegas rallied with goals by Olofsson and Alex Pietrangelo to send the game to OT. Leon Draisaitl tallied the game winner, giving the Oilers a 5-4 win and a 2-0 series lead heading home to Alberta. Full recap.