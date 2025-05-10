Goalie Anthony Stolarz leaves Game 1 vs. the Panthers after taking an elbow to the head during the Maple Leafs' 5-4 win in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (0:19)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz continues to work his way back but doesn't appear close to a return in Toronto's second-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

"He's progressing in the right direction," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Saturday. "But he has not skated yet [since getting hurt]."

Stolarz was injured during Game 1 on Monday. The goaltender took a puck off his mask and an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the second period, exiting shortly after the Bennett hit. Stolarz, who was ill on Toronto's bench before he left the game, was later transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The veteran was able to rejoin his teammates Tuesday at their facility but did not travel with the Maple Leafs to Florida ahead of Friday's Game 3.

Joseph Woll took over the starting duties from Stolarz and helped stake Toronto to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. But Woll struggled in Game 3, recording an .861 save percentage as the Panthers mounted two multigoal comebacks to down the Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime.

Berube said after the loss that he "thought [Woll] was really good" but that he didn't love when Panthers fourth-liner Jonah Gadjovich beat the goaltender cleanly from outside the right faceoff circle to give Florida its first lead of the game at 4-3.

Woll also has been adjusting to playing the puck amid Florida's smothering forecheck.

"They rim a lot of pucks," Woll said Friday. "I'm just trying to do my best to help us break out."

Florida hasn't made it easy on Toronto in that respect. Berube anticipates Woll can learn from Friday's mistakes and improve, though.

"It's difficult," Berube said. "A lot of those rims are up; they're not on the ice. And that's designed. If they can get a good lick on it, they're going to get it on the glass. It's pretty tough for him to come out and play those. He did get to a lot of them. But they're coming hard. He's going to have to move it quick."

Game 4 of the series is set for Sunday.