Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights are at the same crossroads, facing 2-1 deficits ahead of road playoff games Monday.

First up on the schedule is Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET, TNT), followed by Golden Knights-Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, a recap of what went down in Sunday's games and the Three Stars of Sunday from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

Game 4 | 7 p.m. ET | TNT

With a 2-1 series lead, the Canes are now -650 favorites to win this series, while the Capitals are +425. Carolina has also jumped to second in the Stanley Cup futures table, at +350, while the Capitals are now +2500.

This is the second straight series in which the Canes led 2-1 (they beat the Devils in five games in Round 1). Carolina/Hartford is 9-4 all time in best-of-seven series when leading 2-1.

Game 3 was the Canes' first playoff shutout win since Game 2 of the 2022 second round against the Rangers. It was the Caps' first shutout loss since Game 5 of the 2020 first round against the Islanders.

Frederik Andersen's shutout was the fourth of his playoff career, but his first postseason clean sheet as a Hurricane. He joins Cam Talbot as the only active goalies with a playoff shutout for three different franchises.

Andrei Svechnikov now has six goals this postseason, which is the 17th instance of a Hurricanes/Whalers player scoring six or more goals in a single postseason.

The four goals allowed by Logan Thompson in Game 3 were more than his combined goals against in Games 1 and 2, and the most since Game 3 of the first round against Montreal (five).

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

Game 4 | 9:30 p.m. ET | TNT

The Oilers' and Knights' series odds contracted after Vegas' Game 3 win. Edmonton is now -250 to win, whereas Vegas is +200 to do so. The Oilers have the third-shortest Cup futures odds at +360, while the Knights are third longest at +1000.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Vegas' Reilly Smith was credited with the winning goal in Game 3 with 0.4 seconds left on the clock after the puck angled in off Leon Draisaitl's stick. It goes in the record books as being scored with one second left in the third period -- tied for the latest go-ahead goal in regulation in Stanley Cup playoff history with Colorado's Nazem Kadri in 2020 and Carolina's Jussi Jokinen in 2009.

Jack Eichel enters Game 4 riding an active six-game assist streak, which is tied for the Golden Knights' postseason record. Mark Stone (2023) and Smith (2018) also accomplished the feat.

Connor McDavid now has 40 career playoff goals; he's the seventh Oilers player to reach that benchmark.

Edmonton's Corey Perry scored two goals in the first period of Game 3, becoming the third-oldest player in Stanley Cup playoff history with a multigoal period; at 39 years, 359 days old, he is behind Nicklas Lidstrom (41) and Teemu Selanne (40) at the time they had a multigoal period in a playoff game.

Öcal's Three Stars from Sunday

1. The Florida Panthers

The reigning Stanley Cup champions played their best game of the postseason. They limited the Maple Leafs to 22 shots on goal, owned the neutral zone, and peppered Toronto's Joseph Woll with 37 shots en route to a 2-0 win. (Small shoutout to Woll, who played great -- this game could've easily been 8-0.)

With a goal and two assists in Game 3, Rantanen became the first player in Stanley Cup playoffs history with five three-point games through a team's first 10 contests. His first of those games was in Game 5 of the first round.

Bobrovsky didn't have the busiest night of his playoff career, but he stopped all 22 shots on goal, his fifth career postseason clean sheet.

Sunday's recaps

Dallas Stars 5, Winnipeg Jets 2

DAL leads 2-1 | Game 4 Tuesday

The Stars returned home having earned home-ice advantage in the series with a split of the first two games in Winnipeg, and from the start of this one, they looked like they did not want to give it back. Dallas' Roope Hintz scored 2:27 in on a power play, and while Kyle Connor answered midway through the first, Thomas Harley responded thereafter, giving Dallas a 2-1 edge after the first. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal of the playoffs to knot the game at two, but then the third period was all Stars. Alexander Petrovic and Mikko Rantanen scored within 50 seconds of each other, and Wyatt Johnston put the exclamation point on the contest with a goal at 14:06. Full recap.

play 1:29 Tempers flare late after Max Domi's big hit on Aleksander Barkov Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is shaken up after taking a hit from Max Domi late in the game.

Florida Panthers 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 0

Series tied 2-2 | Game 5 Wednesday

It's down to a best-of-three for the Atlantic Division crown. Carter Verhaeghe kicked off the scoring for the Panthers at 15:45 of the first, and the 1-0 score would persist until 12:09 of the third, when Sam Bennett added his fifth of the postseason to make it 2-0. That was more than enough for Sergei Bobrovsky, who saved all 23 shots the Maple Leafs sent on goal. Joseph Woll was no slouch in the Leafs' cage, either, saving 35 of 37. Tempers flared late in the game after Toronto's Max Domi boarded Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and a small melee ensued. Will that carry over into Game 5? Full recap.