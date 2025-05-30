        <
          Stanley Cup history: NHL player and team records and stats

          The Patrick Roy-backstopped Canadiens in 1993 were the most recent Canadian Stanley Cup champions. Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images
          Keith Jenkins
          May 30, 2025

          The most coveted prize in hockey is the Stanley Cup. The oldest trophy in North American professional sports is awarded annually to the winner of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs.

          The Stanley Cup Final is the last stage of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It has been a best-of-seven series since 1939. The Toronto Arenas (now the Toronto Maple Leafs) defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL's first Stanley Cup Final in 1918.

          The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face off in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

          Here are more notable Stanley Cup Final facts and stats:

          Franchise with the most Stanley Cup Final appearances

          Montreal Canadiens, 33

          Franchise with the most Stanley Cup titles

          Montreal Canadiens, 23

          Franchise with the most Stanley Cup Final series losses

          Boston Bruins, 14

          Franchise with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game

          Nine, done three times

          Franchise with the most consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances without a loss

          Montreal Canadiens, five (1955-56 to 1959-60)

          Franchise with the most consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances without winning a title

          Three, done twice (Toronto Maple Leafs, 1937-38 to 1939-40; St. Louis Blues, 1967-68 to 1969-70)

          Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final appearances

          Twelve, done four times

          Player with the most career Stanley Cup titles

          Henri Richard, 11

          Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final goals

          Maurice Richard, 34

          Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final assists

          Wayne Gretzky, 35

          Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final points

          Jean Beliveau, 62

          Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final game-winning goals

          Jean Beliveau, nine

          Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final shutouts

          Clint Benedict, seven

          Player with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final series

          Nine, done three times

          Player with the most assists in a single Stanley Cup Final series

          Wayne Gretzky, 10 (1988 vs. Boston Bruins)

          Player with the most points scored in a single Stanley Cup Final series

          Wayne Gretzky, 13 (1988 vs. Boston Bruins)

          Player with the most shutouts in a single Stanley Cup Final series

          Three, done three times

          Player with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game

          Four, done five times

          Player with the most assists in a single Stanley Cup Final game

          Four, done 12 times

          Player with the most points scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game

          Five, done seven times

