Stanley Cup history: NHL player and team records and stats

Open Extended Reactions

The most coveted prize in hockey is the Stanley Cup. The oldest trophy in North American professional sports is awarded annually to the winner of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Stanley Cup Final is the last stage of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It has been a best-of-seven series since 1939. The Toronto Arenas (now the Toronto Maple Leafs) defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL's first Stanley Cup Final in 1918.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face off in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

Here are more notable Stanley Cup Final facts and stats:

Franchise with the most Stanley Cup Final appearances

Montreal Canadiens, 33

Franchise with the most Stanley Cup titles

Montreal Canadiens, 23

Franchise with the most Stanley Cup Final series losses

Boston Bruins, 14

Franchise with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game

Nine, done three times

Franchise with the most consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances without a loss

Montreal Canadiens, five (1955-56 to 1959-60)

Franchise with the most consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances without winning a title

Three, done twice (Toronto Maple Leafs, 1937-38 to 1939-40; St. Louis Blues, 1967-68 to 1969-70)

Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final appearances

Twelve, done four times

Player with the most career Stanley Cup titles

Henri Richard, 11

Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final goals

Maurice Richard, 34

Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final assists

Wayne Gretzky, 35

Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final points

Jean Beliveau, 62

Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final game-winning goals

Jean Beliveau, nine

Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final shutouts

Clint Benedict, seven

Player with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final series

Nine, done three times

Player with the most assists in a single Stanley Cup Final series

Wayne Gretzky, 10 (1988 vs. Boston Bruins)

Player with the most points scored in a single Stanley Cup Final series

Wayne Gretzky, 13 (1988 vs. Boston Bruins)

Player with the most shutouts in a single Stanley Cup Final series

Three, done three times

Player with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game

Four, done five times

Player with the most assists in a single Stanley Cup Final game

Four, done 12 times

Player with the most points scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game

Five, done seven times

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.