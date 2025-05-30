Stanley Cup history: NHL player and team records and stats

The most coveted prize in hockey is the Stanley Cup. The oldest trophy in North American professional sports is awarded annually to the winner of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Stanley Cup Final is the last stage of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It has been a best-of-seven series since 1939. The Toronto Arenas (now the Toronto Maple Leafs) defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL's first Stanley Cup Final in 1918.
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face off in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
Here are more notable Stanley Cup Final facts and stats:
Franchise with the most Stanley Cup Final appearances
Montreal Canadiens, 33
Franchise with the most Stanley Cup titles
Montreal Canadiens, 23
Franchise with the most Stanley Cup Final series losses
Boston Bruins, 14
Franchise with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game
Nine, done three times
Franchise with the most consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances without a loss
Montreal Canadiens, five (1955-56 to 1959-60)
Franchise with the most consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances without winning a title
Three, done twice (Toronto Maple Leafs, 1937-38 to 1939-40; St. Louis Blues, 1967-68 to 1969-70)
Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final appearances
Twelve, done four times
Player with the most career Stanley Cup titles
Henri Richard, 11
Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final goals
Maurice Richard, 34
Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final assists
Wayne Gretzky, 35
Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final points
Jean Beliveau, 62
Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final game-winning goals
Jean Beliveau, nine
Player with the most career Stanley Cup Final shutouts
Clint Benedict, seven
Player with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final series
Nine, done three times
Player with the most assists in a single Stanley Cup Final series
Wayne Gretzky, 10 (1988 vs. Boston Bruins)
Player with the most points scored in a single Stanley Cup Final series
Wayne Gretzky, 13 (1988 vs. Boston Bruins)
Player with the most shutouts in a single Stanley Cup Final series
Three, done three times
Player with the most goals scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game
Four, done five times
Player with the most assists in a single Stanley Cup Final game
Four, done 12 times
Player with the most points scored in a single Stanley Cup Final game
Five, done seven times
